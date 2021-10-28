Open Text (OTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

