Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.610-$1.650 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

