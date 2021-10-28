Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AC. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.76.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$22.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

