Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.03.

CJR.B opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$3.47 and a one year high of C$6.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

