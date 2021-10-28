Berenberg Bank Lowers Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) to Hold

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

