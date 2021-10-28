Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) a C$12.50 Price Target

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a C$12.50 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.
Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -672.50. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$5.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.49.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
