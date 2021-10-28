Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) a C$12.50 Price Target

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a C$12.50 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -672.50. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$5.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.49.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million. Analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

