HSBC’s (HSBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 444.70 ($5.81) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

