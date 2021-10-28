Reviewing Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Saul Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers $225.21 million 4.76 $40.38 million $2.88 15.76

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Saul Centers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 17.88% 14.51% 2.46%

Summary

Saul Centers beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment comprises of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics, and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

