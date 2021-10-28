$555.10 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report $555.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.09 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TTMI stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

