InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of InflaRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InflaRx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About InflaRx
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.