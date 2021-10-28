Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €104.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.36 ($111.02).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €91.10 ($107.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.85. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

