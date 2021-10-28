Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.40 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.93 ($5.80).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.55 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.91 and its 200-day moving average is €5.55. Ceconomy has a one year low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a one year high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

