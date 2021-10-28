Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.