Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $210.60 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.59.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $6,626,227 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

