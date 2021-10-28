Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $186.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as low as $154.42 and last traded at $155.87. Approximately 54,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,082,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.85.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 781.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.