Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $186.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as low as $154.42 and last traded at $155.87. Approximately 54,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,082,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.85.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.
In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
