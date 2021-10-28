Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $29.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 71,402 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,700. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 256,236 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.