Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Update

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AZZUF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Azarga Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

