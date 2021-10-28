Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IBER opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

