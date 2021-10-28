ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,210% compared to the typical volume of 934 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.56 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

