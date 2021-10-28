Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.14.

TSE HCG opened at C$40.06 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$22.86 and a one year high of C$42.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

