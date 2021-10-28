Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CyrusOne Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

CONE stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,020.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

