United Community Banks, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

United Community Banks stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.