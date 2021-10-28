PFB (TSE:PFB) PT Raised to C$33.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PFB stock opened at C$21.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$149.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.82. PFB has a one year low of C$16.45 and a one year high of C$26.99.

Get PFB alerts:

PFB (TSE:PFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$40.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PFB will post 2.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for PFB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.