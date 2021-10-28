Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRMW stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primo Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Primo Water worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

