Denbury (DEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Denbury to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Denbury stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of analysts have commented on DEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Denbury stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 227.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.38% of Denbury worth $53,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

