Denbury (DEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Denbury to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Denbury stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Denbury stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 227.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.38% of Denbury worth $53,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.