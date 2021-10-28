TheStreet Lowers O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.