SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC opened at $15.98 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 98.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.