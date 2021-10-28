Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Financial Review

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.27%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.26%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.19) -25.63 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Bitfarms on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

