Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

UTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Tuesday. The Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,164.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,928.70.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.