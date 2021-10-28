Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Sell

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.