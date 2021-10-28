Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMICY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Umicore from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Umicore in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

