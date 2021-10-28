Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

CPX opened at C$40.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.05. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

