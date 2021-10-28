Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $25.50 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.