Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvei in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.32 million.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.