BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BV. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. BrightView has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BrightView by 77,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

