Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $39.69 on Monday. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $373.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

