Barclays Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $97.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $78.67 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.