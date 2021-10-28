Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 778,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 80,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.