Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

