Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of CNK opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

