Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

