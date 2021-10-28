Sterling Check Corp’s (NASDAQ:STER) Quiet Period To Expire on November 2nd

Sterling Check’s (NASDAQ:STER) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sterling Check had issued 14,285,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $328,555,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Sterling Check’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of STER opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

