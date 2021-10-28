Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.08, but opened at $63.00. Masco shares last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 33,208 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

