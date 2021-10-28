Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Trading Up 5.4% Following Strong Earnings

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $127.16 and last traded at $127.15. Approximately 10,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 269,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

