Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $220.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $186.85 and last traded at $186.26, with a volume of 3406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,461,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,123,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

