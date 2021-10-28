Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.50, but opened at $91.50. Hasbro shares last traded at $92.37, with a volume of 15,291 shares traded.

The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

