Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Simpson Manufacturing traded as low as $105.95 and last traded at $107.08. 1,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

