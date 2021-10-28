Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.