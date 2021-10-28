Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 1,174.6% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Get Accor alerts:

ACCYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.