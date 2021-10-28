Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 1521906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

